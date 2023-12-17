"PODCAST' BREAKING DOWN THE BIG VIRUS LIE WITH DAWN LESTER

Author and researcher Dawn Lester hosts the podcast tonight 06/12/23 to deliver a special presentation to break down the big virus-germ theory lie.





Dawn covers some incredible ground on the podcast tonight for all of our listeners out there so please share this podcast with all those who you care about as the information is absolutely critical.





If there is one thing this plandemic taught those with eyes to see and ears to hear, is that most of what they have been sold by the “system” is a lie.





An idea was born: we need to put this matter to bed, once and for all, we need to prevent such a scam from ever happening again.





Dawn covers some incredible research into virus-germ theory and we also chat about the book WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL?





We discuss the importance of taking back our health, the incredible and toxic power of fear and why people need to break free from this state of control.





Dawn Lester and David Parker have backgrounds in the fields of Accountancy and Electrical Engineering, respectively.





Dawn Lester is a researcher and co-author of What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong, published in December 2019. Her research into the problems within the modern medical system arose as the result of her study of the nature of reality and led to the publication in 2010 of 2 co-authored books under the pen-name NoR, The Nature of Reality and Why Germs Don’t Make You Ill and Drugs Can’t Cure You. Dawn continues to research and write about a variety of health and non-health related topics to help people empower themselves through knowledge.





Find out more information about the book and website here https://whatreallymakesyouill.com