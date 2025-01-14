COVIDIOCRACY WAS A TIME BOMB 💣 [WATCH STALAG 17]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you haven't yet seen STALAG 17, find it and watch very carefully the TIME BOMB scene:
Just before Christmas, a recently captured Lieutenant Dunbar is assigned to Barracks 4 until he can be sent to an officers camp. Sgt. Bagradian, who accompanies Dunbar, reveals that Dunbar rigged a time bomb in transit and blew up a munitions train.
Myocarditis - Up 2800%
Cancers - Up 300% to 900%
Infertility (both genders) - Up 500%
Miscarriages - Up 300%
Neurological Disorders - Up 1000%
Demyelinating Disorders - Up 1000%
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) - Up 600%
Guillain-Barré Syndrome - Up 500%
HIV - Up 500%
Pulmonary Embolisms - Up 400%
YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT THE INJECTION WAS JUST AS DEADLY S A BULLET 💉☠