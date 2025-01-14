BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVIDIOCRACY WAS A TIME BOMB 💣 [WATCH STALAG 17]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
127 views • 4 months ago

If you haven't yet seen STALAG 17, find it and watch very carefully the TIME BOMB scene:


Just before Christmas, a recently captured Lieutenant Dunbar is assigned to Barracks 4 until he can be sent to an officers camp. Sgt. Bagradian, who accompanies Dunbar, reveals that Dunbar rigged a time bomb in transit and blew up a munitions train.


Myocarditis - Up 2800%

Cancers - Up 300% to 900%

Infertility (both genders) - Up 500%

Miscarriages - Up 300%

Neurological Disorders - Up 1000%

Demyelinating Disorders - Up 1000%

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) - Up 600%

Guillain-Barré Syndrome - Up 500%

HIV - Up 500%

Pulmonary Embolisms - Up 400%


Source: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1878949800747655256


Thumbnail: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uv3Q7X3T-CM


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/search/bomb-gifs-stickers


YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT THE INJECTION WAS JUST AS DEADLY S A BULLET 💉☠

Keywords
pandemicwhite genocidetime bombcovidiocracymulti pronged attackstalag 17
