FUCKING ZOGBOTS

We all need to stand up for those who need our help. Or these mindless bully puppets of the rich will make the struggle of the less fortunate to simply exist, as best as they can, even more difficult.





These characters didn't have a warrant and yet were vandalizing other peoples' property, harassing them, trying to break into their home/vehicle.





Good on all of the citizens that united and confronted these power hungry psychopathic bullies.





Disclaimer: No laws were broken to film this unlawful activity and public filming of anyone (if necessary to make a case and for public awareness, since the public pays their salaries) is completely LEGAL in the United States.





Next time:

Come back with a warrant!





Credit: copsaudit1







