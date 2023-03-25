BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FUCKING ZOGBOTS
APEX MENTALITY
APEX MENTALITY
63 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • 03/25/2023

We all need to stand up for those who need our help. Or these mindless bully puppets of the rich will make the struggle of the less fortunate to simply exist, as best as they can, even more difficult.


These characters didn't have a warrant and yet were vandalizing other peoples' property, harassing them, trying to break into their home/vehicle.


Good on all of the citizens that united and confronted these power hungry psychopathic bullies.


Disclaimer: No laws were broken to film this unlawful activity and public filming of anyone (if necessary to make a case and for public awareness, since the public pays their salaries) is completely LEGAL in the United States.


Next time:

Come back with a warrant!


Credit: copsaudit1



Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy