RT News - December 5 2024 6AM GMT

Dec 5, 2024

300 militants have been eliminated in Northern Syria over the past day of fighting. That’s as Russia points to Ukraine’s involvement in the violent uprising, saying Kiev provides the terrorists with drones and intelligence support. Washington brushes off concerns that the ceasefire in Lebanon is cracking as the IDF releases footage of fresh strikes on the country’s South. Our correspondent is one of the first journalists to reach the area, bringing us exclusive reports from on the ground. Cleaning house in Georgia where opposition figures and western-backed NGOs behind the turmoil, are being rounded up following raids on their offices. Authorities say almost a third of protesters they detain are foreign nationals. Political turmoil in Paris as the government is ousted in a no-confidence vote by Parliament, for the first time in over 60 years, putting more pressure on president Macron, with many lawmakers calling for him to step down too.