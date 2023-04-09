BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Malachi and the Issue Of Tithing
African Voice
6 views • 04/09/2023

We take a deep look into the book of Malachi in the correct context from the beginning of the book until the end. Who was God speaking to and why? Who was the actual robber (thief) that God is addressing? Why have Christians given tithes for so long and yet remain so poor? We discover that the scriptures have been quoted out of context and used to bash God's people to give money that was never used according to god's original instructions. The purpose of the tithe is to run God's welfare program in every local congregation. No money is supposed to be sent to the headquarters at the expense of the widow, the poor, and the orphan!!

africatithingpovertycursedrobberyfleecing
