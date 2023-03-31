The Islamization of the United Kingdom (Guests: Tommy Robinson & Nonie Darwish)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In April of 2016, Tony did a show on ABN's Trinity Channel with Tommy Robinson that went viral. This is that classic show in which Tommy warned Americans about Islamization coming to the United States. Nonie Darwish was also a guest in this show during the second segment. In September of 2016, the second show / follow-up interview that Tony did with Tommy was called, "Enemy of the State," based on the title of Tommy's autobiography. You can watch "Enemy of the State" here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqTQSnlFdTPf
