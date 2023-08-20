BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rise Of The Occult | What Exorcists & Former Occultists Want You To Know
High Hopes
118 views • 08/20/2023

John-Henry Westen


August 16, 2023


Best-selling author Charles D. Fraune takes viewers behind-the-scenes of what exorcists and former occultists learned from the lure of demons, sin, and occultism unlike any researcher has known before. In Fraune's latest book, 'Slaying Dragons II - The Rise of the Occult: What Exorcists & Former Occultists Want You to Know', Fraune reveals the dangers of idolatry, superstition, witchcraft, Satanism, and more. The occult and its dangerous practices have ensnared countless people worldwide — and Fraune takes a deep dive into what experts in the field, both exorcists and unfortunate occult adherents, have learned from their experiences.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3898kc-the-rise-of-the-occult-what-exorcists-and-former-occultists-want-you-to-kno.html

Keywords
sinoccultsuperstitiondemonssatanismwitchcraftoccultismidolatryoccultistsrisebehind the scenesexpertsjohn-henry westenexorcistscharles d frauneslaying dragonsdangerous practiceslearned from experiences
