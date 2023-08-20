© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
August 16, 2023
Best-selling author Charles D. Fraune takes viewers behind-the-scenes of what exorcists and former occultists learned from the lure of demons, sin, and occultism unlike any researcher has known before. In Fraune's latest book, 'Slaying Dragons II - The Rise of the Occult: What Exorcists & Former Occultists Want You to Know', Fraune reveals the dangers of idolatry, superstition, witchcraft, Satanism, and more. The occult and its dangerous practices have ensnared countless people worldwide — and Fraune takes a deep dive into what experts in the field, both exorcists and unfortunate occult adherents, have learned from their experiences.
