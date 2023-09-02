New covid VARIANT coming september 2023 - all PILOTS will refuse the vaccine this time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pilots who took the 1st round of vaccines say they now suffer heart damage and no one will be taking it again. Many of those pilots are now deceased after taking the shot.
Mirrored - wil paranormal