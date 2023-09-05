OPRAH WINFREYS' LIES ABOUT HAWAII DONATIONS EXPOSED BY KEVIN J. JOHNSTON

Oprah Winfrey and her friend Dwayne Johnson, formerly known as "The Rock" have stated that they are donating $10 million to the people of Maui. If you listen to everything that she says in this video, you will hear that they have put 10 million dollars into building infrastructure in order to hand money out.





What this means is that they will spend $5 million each of their own money to get a new not-for-profit Corporation opened up, convince all of us to give money, donate some of it, pocket some of it and then pull their initial investment back out tax-free. They're completely and totally full of shit and I'm sick to death of billionaires getting richer when the rest of us can barely afford three square meals a day.





