Carl Higbie on left wing media reaction to SCOTUS ruling: "They are the insurrectionists."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NEWSMAX · "They are the insurrectionists." In wake of the 9-0 SCOTUS ruling allowing Trump's name on states' ballots, Carl Higbie says Congress should take up a vote on disqualifying from office "anyone who tried to take Trump off the ballot."
'YOU LOST!': Carl Higbie examines left wing media reaction to the SCOTUS ruling regarding Trump's name on states' presidential primary ballots — and calls on Republicans to start punching back at the "real insurrectionists."
@NEWSMAX
@CarlHigbie