Repel Invasion - Dear Nebraska Alcoholic Crybaby Puppet Guv

Dear, Nebraska Alcoholic Crybaby Puppet Guv

What are you doing to repel the state’s invasion by illegals. Some of these invading illegals are soldiers that the US Military attacked in unjustified, meaningless, and manufactured occupations. These invading soldiers, who had their homeland invaded by the US military, are now invading this homeland and this state. The US Federal Guv is, not only standing down but, facilitating this invasion so that means each state must defend itself. As you know, one of your duties as the Governor of Nebraska is to “repel invasion”. You swore an oath to the Nebraska State Constitution when you were sworn in as Governor. When do you plan to start defending the state and repel invasion?

Sincerely, Nebraskans who want the Governor to repel invasion

