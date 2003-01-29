BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
On January 29, 2003, Clonaid, a human cloning company made media headlines when they announced they cloned a human baby named Eve was in Israel and they wanted guardianship.
Clonaid, made the disclosure under oath at a hearing into whether Florida should appoint a guardian for the child. The judge then threw the case out of court.

Boisselier also maintained under oath that two other cloned babies have been born since Eve's birth late last month.

Clonaid was founded by the man who also created the Raelian religious sect and claims life on Earth was started by extraterrestrials. (His group logo was the Swastika and Star of David combined logo that Kanye West posted that initially got him banned from X.)

The Raelin headquarters is currently located in Ontario Canada. Senator Fetterman’s wife went to Ontario after her husband had a stroke. This is where the ‘cloning jokes allegations’ most likely came from. Imagine where this technology is now ....

