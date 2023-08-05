BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MESSAGES FROM LAARKMA & THE PLEADIANS, ADAMA & THE HOLLOW EARTH, AND CLEAN WATER FOR THE HOPI INDIANS!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
35 views • 08/05/2023

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I give messages from Laarkma and the Pleadians with Pia and Cullen, followed by messages from the Hollow Earth with Adama and the people of Telos, and a fund raiser for clean water for the beautiful Hopi Indians. Finally, I will be saying prayers for peace for Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the world, so these nuclear weapons will never be used again to destroy humanity. I hope you can all listen to this important and amazing program!

As of July 31st, 2023, I have chosen to no longer broadcast on BBS Radio. However, people can still listen to me live on Facebook at Ted Mahr Out of this World Radio, and after the show at Clouthub at https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/deb296d4-03bf-49eb-b20d-160a0dd11c62 or Bitchute, Brighteon, or Telegram. Past shows are also on my website at: www.outofthisworld1150.com

OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

ascensionhiroshimahollow earthpleadiansadamateloshopi clean water
