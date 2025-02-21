© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
フォートノックスへ
https://x.com/aki79486036/status/1892772420987039869
パンドラの箱を開ける
https://x.com/mikangumo/status/1892419535241728001
トランプ大統領「フォートノックスに行き金を確認する」
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wjFFyUfJnCs
イーロン・マスクは、フォートノックスの金の埋蔵量を巡るライブストリーミングを示唆した。
Elon Musk hints at live-streaming a walkthrough of Fort Knox’s gold reserve.
マドモアゼル愛 氏
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlIKxBLgOHU
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
ネサラゲサラ(NESARAGESARA)
Foxニュースは、DOGEが大規模な詐欺と無駄遣い、つまり本来行くべきではないところに送られたお金を発見したことを受けて、次のステップはアメリカの納税者への多額の返金であると認めている。
https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1891650381249200341
＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊
ヴァチカンから押収した金塊のごく一部
https://x.com/Rie52656750/status/1356504286776098816
観ておいた方が良いことX ～ 10日間の初め / 多くの裁判
https://www.brighteon.com/0919459c-9a5c-4da5-81f4-3cdc2a21db76
https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/1724322854508855514
♯大暴落 ♯世界経済崩壊 ♯金本位制