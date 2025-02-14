BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A former World Bank president has sounded the alarm, revealing that the Federal Reserve has lost over a trillion dollars
129 views • 7 months ago

A former World Bank president has sounded the alarm, revealing that the Federal Reserve has lost over a trillion dollars—and counting—turning it into nothing more than a massive hedge fund for the rich and powerful.

He claims the Fed is borrowing money from banks at 5.4% interest, then pouring it into government bonds, creating the illusion that the government’s financial situation is better than it actually is.

He warns that this scheme isn’t just limited to the U.S.—it’s happening across central banks worldwide.

