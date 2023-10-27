Ben Bergquam | “Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib calls Capitol Police on me

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
“Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib screams at me, and then her staff after I confront her on her support for Hamas. Censure is a start but it isn’t enough! How have we gotten to a place in our country where we allow people to represent our government who are actively working against it?
Secure our borders and deport all terrorist sympathizers.
Real America’s Voice News
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1717596898595320246?s=20