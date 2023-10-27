BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ben Bergquam | “Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib calls Capitol Police on me
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
0
70 views • 10/27/2023

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


“Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib screams at me, and then her staff after I confront her on her support for Hamas. Censure is a start but it isn’t enough! How have we gotten to a place in our country where we allow people to represent our government who are actively working against it?


Secure our borders and deport all terrorist sympathizers.


Real America’s Voice News

http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com


@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam

https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1717596898595320246?s=20




ben bergquamhates americareal americas voicecapitol insurrectionjihad squad
Follow Us
