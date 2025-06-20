BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Camping O'Brien Hashbrowns and Scrambled Eggs (no fresh eggs)
eatloadedpotato
21 followers
Follow
9 views • 2 months ago

🍳🥔 Can you really make eggs and potatoes with ZERO fresh food?

 YUP. These O’Brien hashbrowns and scrambled eggs are made 100% from shelf stable ingredients — no fridge, no freezer, and no fresh eggs or potatoes needed.

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/obrien-hashbrowns-and-eggs

 Perfect for:

⛺ Camping



💡 Power outages



🛋️ Lazy mornings



🏡 Everyday life when you just don’t wanna cook from scratch



👋 Hi! I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 💁‍♀️

 I make fast, easy meals using only pantry staples — no fresh food, no stress! This breakfast is:

🥔 Crispy O’Brien hashbrowns with bell peppers and onions



🍳 Fluffy scrambled eggs made from powdered eggs (yup, and they’re GOOD!)



😋 Creamy, delicious, and feeds 5 people



📦 All made with shelf-stable pantry ingredients



⏱️ Takes about 20 minutes from start to finish!



💡 BONUS: My secret egg trick = powdered milk + syrup 🥛🍯

 👉 Makes powdered eggs taste creamy and just like the real thing!

🛒 Want this meal ready in your pantry ANYTIME?

 Use my Auto Grocery Calculator:

📋 Pick your meals



🔢 We do all the math



🛍️ Add everything to your Walmart or Amazon cart with ONE click



🆓 Totally free!



👉 Check out LoadedPotato.org for the full recipe, meal plans, and all my favorite pantry-friendly cooking hacks that:

✅ Save time



✅ Save money



✅ Don’t need a fridge!

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------

#ShelfStable #PantryMeals #EasyBreakfast #PowderedEggs #FridgeFreeCooking #EmergencyMealPrep #BudgetFriendlyMeals #DehydratedFoods #LazyMomMeals #QuickBreakfast #PrepperBreakfast #CampingFood #OBrienPotatoes #ScrambledEggs #ShelfStableHacks #NoFreshNeeded #CannedFoodRecipes #PantryCooking #NoFridgeNoProblem #BreakfastHack #FastBreakfastIdeas #LoadedPotatoOrg #HashbrownsAndEggs #LongTermFoodStorage #SurvivalFoodIdeas #PowderedEggHack #PantryStaples #SimpleBreakfastRecipes #EggsWithoutFridge #FridgeFreeRecipes


Keywords
dehydrated foodeasy breakfastlong term food storageprepper foodpantry mealsquick breakfast ideascamping breakfastloadedpotatoorgshelf stable mealsbudget friendly mealsno fridge cookingpowdered eggs recipeobrien potatoesemergency food prepscrambled eggs without fresh eggsfridge free recipeshashbrowns and eggspowdered milk hacklazy mom cookingpantry cooking hacks
