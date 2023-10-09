"Following the initial report, IDF soldiers killed a number of armed suspects that infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. The soldiers are continuing to search the area.

Additionally, IDF helicopters are currently striking in the area. Details to follow."

Adding:

Hezbollah fighters denied involvement in the incident on the border with Israel

The representative of the military information service of the Shiite party called the reports about the fighting of fighters of the South Lebanese resistance and the Israeli enemy "complete fiction"

The armed wing of the Shiite Hezbollah party denied any involvement in the shootout on the border, which was reported by the Israeli side. This was stated by a representative of the military information service of the Shiite party to the Elnashra news portal.

"What was reported is a complete fiction, there is no fighting between the fighters of the South Lebanese resistance and the Israeli enemy," a Hezbollah spokesman said.

Adding:

Lebanese security source did not confirm reports of alleged missile launches towards Israel - TV

and:

IDF: Initial report – A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area. Details to follow.

According to preliminary reports a squad of 4 armed people infiltrated northern Israel.

and:

560 people killed and 2,900 injured in the Gaza Strip - Palestinian Ministry of Health

