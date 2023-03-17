X22 REPORT Ep. 3022b - Trap Has Been Set For The UniParty,Crimes Against Humanity,Treason,We Will Never Forget

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3022b - March 16, 2023
Trap Has Been Set For The UniParty,Crimes Against Humanity,Treason,We Will Never Forget
The [DS] is now scrambling to shift the narrative, Biden is on deck and the evidence is now coming out and the D party will make a move on him. The people are now seeing the crimes and its going to get worse as time goes on.
The [DS] used everything they had to get rid of Trump and in the process they hurt the people and the people will not forget. There will be accountability.
