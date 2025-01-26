BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THIS COULD GET BAD. THIS COULD GET REALLY BAD.
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
183 followers
105 views • 7 months ago

FOR ENTERTAINMENT ONLY:

This next round of "pandemic"... When this goes down, what was learned will be implemented. it'll be aimed at the kids... The attention will. The media will. The narrative WILL and then pressure on parents... It will go ABSOLUTELY CRAZY. People will go so off the rails, if it gets played like I think is Highly possible. This time, the narrative is aimed towards the kids, parenting, and the spin around this could cause society to completely divide. You may not think so... Wait til you hear this. Hit meeee! [email protected]

Keywords
vaccineschildrenusapandemicparentssurviveprepare
