Surviving the Encounter: With Gary Gates-UPTIME-OCT 29 2024

We welcome back Gary Gates to UpTime! As the world descends into darkness, Christians are called to be beacons of hope. Gary Gates believes in the transformative power of kindness, especially in these "last days." Inspired by the Bible and guided by the Holy Spirit, he encourages strategic acts of compassion. These aren't random acts – they're opportunities to touch lives and inspire others in Jesus' name.