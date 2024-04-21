Man On Fire Hollywood Production

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man On Fire is a Hollywood Production...I show you 3 main actors and their policewoman Gurdian protector. No one would survive 30 seconds of a real gasoline fire. This was done in multiple takes and shown to you in one seamless event. when ingulfed in a huge gasoline fire your lungs are burned from the fire and smoke...there is no way anyone would still be alive. They need to shock the public, so they do not question the reality of what they just witnessed. This is a ritual and a warning for what's to come...The Apocalypse will soon start.
Mirrored - MaxResistance
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/