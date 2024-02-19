Firstpost





Feb 7, 2024





The Sun's Poles are About to Reverse. Should You Be Worried? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





The Sun's poles are about to reverse. The Sun has a north magnetic pole and a south magnetic pole, much like the Earth. But these poles reverse every 11 years. It is part of the solar cycle. So it not a major cause for worry. But what happens before the poles flip is worrying scientists. Palki Sharma tells you why.





Sun | Solar System | Magnetic pole | Earth | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





#sun #magneticpole #earth #solarsystem #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

​

