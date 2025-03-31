BENNY DA SHAP IMPLICATES ISRAEL 🪦 IN JFK'S ASSASSINATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Wednesday’s edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, the staunch Israel-supporting host derided those hoping to uncover a game-changing revelation about the JFK assassination, ridiculing the frenzy surrounding the “JFK Files” release and those “combing through these in search of the smoking gun that shows that it was the Cubans or the Russians or the CIA or the Israelis or something.”
Shapiro’s dogged insistence on the lone gunman theory has had the opposite effect from Shapiro’s intent, however, fueling greater speculation that he is aware of evidence implicating Israel and is desperate to draw attention away from that fact.
Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss Shapiro’s “Streisand Effect” moment regarding Israel’s involvement in the JFK assassination.
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
