THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 26: Adultery and Murder
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
18 views • 2 months ago

King David loved women and his strong sex drive led him to make sinful choices. One such time was when he saw Bathsheba taking a bath on her roof patio. He was enamored with her beautiful naked body and supercharged lust caused him to disregard the fact that she was married to Uriah, one of his most faithful soldiers.

A one night stand resulted in a pregnancy, which led to a cover up and host of other evils. David was bound in sin and did not care that he had coveted another man's wife. His unbridled desire gave way to adultery and produced a bastard child. David ultimately had Uriah killed to protect his secret and got a false sense of relief when he received confirmation of Uriah's death from Joab.

He thought his sins were effectively hidden and Bathsheba was added to David's harem. All the pieces seemed to fall in place until God sent Nathan to confront the unrepentant king and David's eyes were opened to his wicked and malevolent behavior.

A one night stand resulted in pregnancy, lying, murder, the death of an innocent child and a curse upon David and his descendants. Sin may seem like fun but there is always a price to pay.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1693.pdf

RLJ-1693 -- MARCH 3, 2019

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


murderking davidsinpregnancywomencover upnathanadulterylustconfrontationunrepentantbathshebamarrieduriahjoabsinful choicesbastard childwicked behavior
