Acts Of The Apostles Part #11-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 8 2025

TONIGHT’S STUDY: In tonight’s Bible study, Peter gets arrested, and wholesale persecution is upon the new church. The Church Age started in persecution and it will likely end the same way. Meanwhile, Barnabas and Saul getting into the thick of things as their ministry begins to grow and multiply. Saul is about to get a name change, and it comes from the name of his first convert, Sergius Paulus.