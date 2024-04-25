© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Poland To Put Nukes “On Putin’s Doorstep”, Ukraine To Conscript Ukrainian Men kimiversen
Kim Iversen
https://odysee.com/@KimIversen:d/poland-to-put-nukes-%E2%80%9Con-putin%E2%80%99s:7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXULn01muyE
https://rumble.com/v4r76m5-the-kim-iversen-show-live.html
Poland To Put Nukes “On Putin’s Doorstep”, Ukraine To Forcibly Conscript Ukrainian Men Overseas