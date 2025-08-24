BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Raja Jackson Brutally Assaults Pro Wrestler | Rampage’s Son Sparks Outrage
newsplusglobe
8 followers
134 views • 3 weeks ago

Raja Jackson Brutally Assaults Pro Wrestler | Rampage’s Son Sparks Outrage

Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend Rampage Jackson, was involved in a disturbing incident at a California pro wrestling event. Raja slammed independent wrestler Syko Stu and delivered over 20 punches while he lay unconscious, causing serious injuries. Rampage condemned the actions, calling it a ‘work gone wrong’ and expressed concern for both men’s wellbeing. Follow for latest updates on the incident and reactions from the MMA and wrestling worlds.

#RajaJackson #RampageJackson #ProWrestling #WrestlingIncident #MMA #SykoStu #KnxPro #MMAnews #WrestlingDrama

mma newsraja jacksonrampage jacksonsyko stupro wrestling incidentwrestling assaultknx pro wrestlingmma controversieswrestler injuredmma family drama
