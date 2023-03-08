SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 4 w/ Danny Schmitz [Trailer]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not only does Danny Schmitz from the Milwaukee-based, heavy rock band Lost In A Name look like Jesus -- he also plays guitar as well as Jesus does -- if Jesus played guitar -- which I believe he did. Fact check it.
It's my great pleasure to (finally) have Danny on the show as we go back many, many years. A fellow musician, a producer, an entrepreneur, a free thinker -- and so much more!
From his humble beginnings, to working with music industry giants, to opening his own studio here in Wisconsin -- fashioning a life of self-determination and actualization.
Great conversation ahead!
So much to talk about -- so little time!
Life is short -- so watch (or listen to) this amazing podcast!
LostInAName.COM
SouledOut.TV