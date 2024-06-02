⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy’s defences.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade, 36th Marines Brigade, 125th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 13th National Guard brigade near Maliye Prokhodi, Gatischche, Liptsy, and Neskuchnoye (Kharkov region).

Seven counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, 82nd Assault Brig were repelled near Glubokoye, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, including one U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, and one Buk SAM.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 116th mech'd brigs, 77th Airmobile Brig, and 40th Natl Guard Brig near Sinkovka (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People’s Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade were repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

The AFU losses amounted to 465 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and five pick-up trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one UK-made 155-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 28th, 30th, 93rd mechanised brigades, & 104th Territorial DEF Brig near Kalinin, Orekhovo-Vasiliyevka, Konstantinovka, Zalizhnyanskoye, and Pershe Travnya (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by formations of the AFU 10th Mtn Assault Brig was repelled near Razdolovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 290 UKR troops, 2 armored fighting vehicles, & 2 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, 1 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 towed how, & 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers were neutralised. 3 AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.▫️As a result of successful actions, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Umanskoye (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 23rd, 24th mechd brigs, 109th Territorial Defence Brig near Novgorodskoye, Yevgenovka, Rozovka, & Novosyolovka Pervaya (DPR).Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 47th, 110th mechd brigs, & 68th Jaeger Brig were repelled near Novoaleksandrovka, Solovyovo, Sokol, & Novopokrovskoye (DPR).The AFU losses amounted to more than 360 UKR troops, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howit, 1 152-mm Msta-B howit, 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers, & 2 MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns.▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motor'd Infantry Brig, 128th Territ'l Def Brig, & 23rd Separate Mechd Brig were repelled near Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye, & Vodyanoye (DPR).The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 UKR troops, 1 tank, 6 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howit, & 1 Polish-made 155-mm Krab SPd artillery syst.▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 65th Mechd Brig, 128th Mtn Assault Brig, 15th Natl Guard Brig, and 38th Marines Brig N of Rabotino, Zherebyanki, Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye reg) & Antonovka (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses up to 70 UKR troops, 6 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm Msta-B howit, 1 152-mm Akatsiya SPd artill syst, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst & 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M109 howit.

▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops & Artill of the Russian GOFs have engaged 1 P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar station, as well as enemy manpower and military hardware clusters in 103 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down two MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force.

▫️Air defence units shot down 50 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two Touchka-U operational-tactical missiles, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, and one Neptune anti-ship missile.

📊In total, 609 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 25,014 unmanned aerial vehicles, 526 air defence missile systems, 16,228 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,327 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,024 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,212 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.