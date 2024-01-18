Jet-setting climate con man, John Kerry, speaking at the WEF's annual meeting in Davos: "If you wound up with a different president who was opposed to the climate crisis, I got news for you: No one politician anywhere in the world can undo what is happening now."



"The only issue for all of us is not whether or not we can get to a low carbon/no carbon economy globally. We will. The only question is, will we get there in time to meet the challenge of the scientists, in order to avoid the worst consequences of this crisis? That is what is at stake."



"It's the biggest transformation in the economies of the world in all of human history. It's also the greatest business set of opportunities that we've ever known in all of human history."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia



