Unstoppable Food Episode 9 - Multiply Your Plants For Free, Exponential Food - Abundance
NemosNewsNetwork
NemosNewsNetworkCheckmark Icon
1293 followers
Follow
82 views • 03/30/2024

In the world of homesteading, we often find ourselves marveling at the beauty of nature and the miraculous way it provides for us. One of the most incredible aspects of this is the ability to multiply our plants for free, using simple plant clippings. This not only allows us to enjoy exponential food and abundance on our homesteads, but it also connects us deeply with the natural cycles around us. By taking a cutting from a healthy plant and nurturing it, we are participating in the age-old practice of propagation, ensuring that the beauty and bounty of our gardens will continue to flourish for generations to come. It's a simple yet profound way to embrace the resilience and resourcefulness that lies at the heart of the homesteading lifestyle.


Keywords
food supplygardeninghomesteadinghomesteadrabbitsfood shortageseggsdroughtlivestockwater supplyself sustainabilityfood crisisfodderunstoppable foodhosanna homesteadbackyard farmsplant clippings
