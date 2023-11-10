BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Could Donald Trump campaign — and WIN — from PRISON
85 views • 11/10/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 9, 2023


Former president Donald Trump is now leading President Biden in the polls in nearly every battleground state. But how much of this would change if Trump is convicted of a crime and goes to jail? While many Americans believe the lawsuits against Trump are nothing more than political hit jobs, there's still a chance that one of them could land him in prison before the 2024 election. And there's even a chance that he could be removed from the ballot in some states if he is convicted in his January 6th trial. Glenn, Pat, and Stu discuss what a campaign run from prison could look like for Trump and if it would help or hurt his chances of winning in 2024.


Keywords
trumpelectionpresidentcrimejaildemsbidenpolls2024glenn beckprisoncampaignwinlawsuitsballot
