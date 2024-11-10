Alexandra 360: Why We Need Law & Order In This Country Vs. Total Anarchy & Chaos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexandra 360 will be discussing her trip to Italy and what the people across this nation and globe want.Alexandra 360 will be interviewing Sheriff Richard Mack and how he explains why we need law and order in this country and the situation of elections happening in Arizona and across the globe.Alexandra 360 will also be discussing why we need to take our country back and discussing the definition of freedom and whose version of the word freedom makes sense.