The people in government that run the world are completely insane forced vaccinations, 5G forced ect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedomofspeech1111
Ernesto Olguin
07/03/2025
Learn natural law
The people in government that run the world are completely insane, forced vaccinations, 5G forced on the population without informed consent, that makes it uninformed consent which is a criminal act, fines issued for unlawful camping when they have created the homeless plandemic, threats of taking points off your drivers licence for not voting, cancer on the rise from 5G radiation, skin cancer caused by radiation, not the sun, we live in an electric universe therefore the sun is electric, too hard to believe with an indoctrinated mentality, the problem is not civil disobedience it is civil obedience, time to wake up, knowledge without action is useless, time to take action.