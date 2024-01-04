Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 4, 2024 - NEUROGENESIS SECRETS: How to speed learn literally anything and fully harness the neural network between your ears

- Gold backs, vaccine genocide, and healing from bioweapons. (0:03)

- Neurogenesis and interviews with experts. (4:45)

- Mushroom-assisted nerve regeneration and accelerated learning. (14:42)

- Brain enhancement techniques using mushrooms and stimuli exposure. (20:03)

- Speed learning techniques using neuroplasticity. (26:10)

- Learning languages and AI. (32:04)

- Brain function and aging without psychedelics. (42:52)

- US-Israel relations, Iran, and sex trafficking. (48:01)

- Gold-backed currency and its potential impact on the global economy. (51:36)

- Acceptance of gold backs as payment for goods and services. (1:11:14)

- Potential Texas currency backed by gold. (1:27:13)

- Gold backed currency and long-term storage foods. (1:40:44)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/