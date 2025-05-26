RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan:

"An American has two choices: either I grow my yams and artichokes, or I force Sunnis and Shiites to go to Gay Pride together."

America's history is a constant battle between interventionism and isolationism.

As the most unscathed winners from WWII, the US decided there was more money in interventionism—and wasn’t it nice being "the beacon of Democracy"?

Now that era is coming to a natural end. If only they let it.

Via: Margarita Simonyan on X (https://x.com/M_Simonyan/status/1927098263682826633?t=pZRdpGeK9IImrkL-dTQaPw&s=19)