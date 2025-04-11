🏒 Caps honor Ovechkin with golden stick, sculptural masterpiece, & Rolex at tribute

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🏒 Caps honor Ovechkin with golden stick, sculptural masterpiece, and Rolex tribute
In a monumental celebration, the Washington Capitals honored Alexander Ovechkin for becoming the greatest hockey player in history after breaking the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring record. The 39-year-old forward scored his 895th goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's longstanding record from 1994.
video from last night, 10th.