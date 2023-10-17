Clown World #55: Daniel’s End Time Dates: The Battle Hamas vs. Israel; Christian vs. Muslim...

Don't worry the current battle between Hamas and Israel will not escalate on God's End Time Calendar of Events.

The End Time Dates Calculated through the 4 number prophecies In the Book of Daniel, map out all the end time dates: 7-year Tribulation begins on 1/10/2307;

The 1,000-year Reign of Christ on 7/22/2310 and the 1st Day Of Heaven Occures on 3/17/2314. So you have plenty of time to prepare and the current battles of christians vs. muslims will continue unabated until then beginning on 9/11/2001 "The Final Battle On Earth" ...