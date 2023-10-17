Clown World #55: Daniel’s End Time Dates: The Battle Hamas vs. Israel; Christian vs. Muslim...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't worry the current battle between Hamas and Israel will not escalate on God's End Time Calendar of Events.
The End Time Dates Calculated through the 4 number prophecies In the Book of Daniel, map out all the end time dates: 7-year Tribulation begins on 1/10/2307;
The 1,000-year Reign of Christ on 7/22/2310 and the 1st Day Of Heaven Occures on 3/17/2314. So you have plenty of time to prepare and the current battles of christians vs. muslims will continue unabated until then beginning on 9/11/2001 "The Final Battle On Earth" ...