When did facts and true scientific knowledge become irrelevent? Why should we care?
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
02/28/2023

https://danhappel.com/life-insurance-for-the-vaccinated-when-facts-matter/
Dr. Lee Merritt (The Medical Rebel) and George Caylor talk about the insuring the vaccinated, the Ohio train wreck, MK Ultra, Satanic Ritual Abuse, Blood Lines, similarities between leaders, Manchurian Candidates, chemicals in Ukraine, and how it's time to stop feeding the beast...

It's frightening to think how easily people can be conditioned to government group-think even when it makes virtually no sense whatsoever.

The results are now in; using a large dose of fear mongering and propaganda to spin a false narrative, things we thought sacred like free speech, personal choice, and rights of association can be made null and void by unelected bureaucrats and politicians alike.

When did facts and true scientific knowledge become irrelevant?  Why should we care?

A new phenomenon has taken over America and the developed world.  Under this new paradigm, facts can be anything that the State declares, while actual science and truth no longer really matter.

If truth doesn't support the public narrative, the State and the powerful special interest groups that pay good money to shape public opinion and policy just redefine facts to support whatever narrative they proclaim.

russiaukraineinsurancelee merritohio train wreckinsuring the vaccinated
