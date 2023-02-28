When did facts and true scientific knowledge become irrelevent? Why should we care?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Lee Merritt (The Medical Rebel) and George Caylor talk about the insuring the vaccinated, the Ohio train wreck, MK Ultra, Satanic Ritual Abuse, Blood Lines, similarities between leaders, Manchurian Candidates, chemicals in Ukraine, and how it's time to stop feeding the beast...
The results are now in; using a large dose of fear mongering and propaganda to spin a false narrative, things we thought sacred like free speech, personal choice, and rights of association can be made null and void by unelected bureaucrats and politicians alike.
A new phenomenon has taken over America and the developed world. Under this new paradigm, facts can be anything that the State declares, while actual science and truth no longer really matter.
If truth doesn't support the public narrative, the State and the powerful special interest groups that pay good money to shape public opinion and policy just redefine facts to support whatever narrative they proclaim.