Sanhedrin Wants Trump To Establish Foundation For Global Peace And Divine Justice
10 views • 6 months ago
End Time Headlines: In tonight's podcast, we discuss how Trump has been invited to meet with the Sanhedrin Court Rabbis in Jerusalem to discuss the establishment of an International Divine Court (IDC) for all nations, calling it a foundation for global peace and divine justice. We then discuss how end-time apostasy is accelerating, and finally, a discovery from scientists claims to prove that humans indeed have an eternal soul Mirrored
