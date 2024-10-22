U.S. Veteran's Luncheon - Pastor Don Barth

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Pastor Don Barth of Victory Baptist Church Marysville, Michigan, joins Eileen to share his faith journey and his mission to help veterans. His congregation is hosting the 4th Annual US Veterans Luncheon on November 2nd.





