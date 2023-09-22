Feds Hit Ray Epps With Weak Charges: DOJ Trying To QUELL FBI Informant Rumors

Stew Peters Show





Sep 21, 2023





The Feds are losing complete control of the J6 fake narrative.

Darren Beattie from Revolver News is here to talk about Ray Epps and the reporting that suggests he works for the FEDS.

Congressman Thomas Massie recently exposed Merrick Garland’s J6 lies during a congressional hearing.

Ray Epps literally text his family members claiming responsibility for the events surrounding J6.

Ray Epps and the pipe bomb hoax are two smoking guns that expose J6 as a Federal operation.

Ray Epps should be the poster child and face of the January 6th “insurrection”.

He fits all of the stereotypes of what the media portrays as the average Trump supporter.

However, Epps is not demonized because apparently, he is being protected.

After 2 years and 8 months the FEDS have finally charged Ray Epps.

This is an incredibly incompetent cover up job.

It’s obvious the real reason they charged Epps is an attempt to quash reports he was some kind of federal asset.

Ray Epps has become the symbol of the crumbling J6 insurrection narrative.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew

Eliminate your painful inflammation & swelling in days. Just go to http://stopswollenfeet.com to get 58% OFF your order now!

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jnxp7-feds-hit-ray-epps-with-weak-charges-doj-trying-to-quell-fbi-informant-rumor.html