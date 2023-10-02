Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 2, 2023 - America's BORDER WAR will devolve into GUERILLA WARFARE as invaders target law enforcement and US infrastructure

0:00 Intro

1:14 Backflip

5:43 Philadelphia

7:27 Trump suggests

12:23 Cannibal Released

17:05 Independent Candidate

49:38 Hungary





- Philadelphia collapses into a zombie-infested, crime-ridden apocalyptic sh#tshow after police defunded by Democrats

- President Trump suggests looters should be SHOT as a way to stop violent mobs of organized criminals

- Connecticut psych ward releases brain-eating cannibal 50 years early for "good behavior"

- #RFK Jr. to announce run as Independent candidate, rejecting the corrupt #DNC

- How RFK could either win the presidency himself or cause #Trump to win a “special election” involving the states

- Germany's MP says medium-range CRUISE MISSILES should be handed over to #Ukraine to strike targets deep within #Russia

- Russia's Medvedev says this will make GERMAN FACTORIES legitimate targets for Russian missile strikes

- (Kiss Germany's industrial infrastructure goodbye...)

- #Hungary targeted by heavily armed border invaders with automatic weapons who have already shot 168 border officials

- Open borders policies in the USA will escalate into kinetic warfare against America once the border is more secure

- American law enforcement will have to locate, arrest and DEPORT millions of illegal invaders

- This will turn America's streets and towns into open warfare battlefields

- NY Gov. Hochul calls for LIMITS on who is allowed to enter the USA -- apparently the "sanctuary" status was just virtue signaling

- Dem. Congressman pulls fire alarm to try to delay House vote on US budget spending that denies money to #Ukraine

- When Democrats can't win, they cause CHAOS

- US govt. is $33 trillion in debt and Treasury rates are skyrocketing, meaning interest on the debt will explode

- The spiral of printing money to pay interest on the #debt of previously printed money is going to end in a spectacular collapse

- Anyone left holding #dollars or trusting the banks will be utterly wiped out

- #Gold and #silver are REAL assets, and real money... fiat currency is NOT money (it is debt)

- #Russia has successfully bypassed Western sanctions on nearly all oil shipments

- #Blackrock CEO Larry Fink sees MORE FEAR than any time in his entire career

- Prepare for chaos from every angle





