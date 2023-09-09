"REMOTE DELIVERY" - COVID VACCINE PILL & MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY AS A WEAPON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#VACCINES #MEDICINE #COVIDWelcome to TMV Blog: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM
Today's word: "Remote delivery is the future", a new era of medical technology that deceives people into thinking that "more control and convenience" puts them in the driver's seat of their health. IT IS A FALSE PROMISE, one of many deceptions aimed at tricking millions into using themselves as guinea pigs in a deadly game of depopulation. DO NOT TAKE PAXLOVID OR ANY OTHER PILL CLAIMING TO BE A ONE-SHOT COVID BULLET, it is the same covid-19 vaccine or worse, a remodeled version that's deadlier than before. Prophecy continues to fulfill itself- the original Pill video was March 2022 and now it's been approved by the FDA May 2023. AFRICA BE WARNED, THIS PILL IS INTENDED AS A 'MASS SOLUTION' FOR YOU - DO NOT TAKE THE PILL.
READ THIS POST ON TMV BLOG: "Do Not Take The Pill"
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/03/28/do-not-take-the-pill-march-28-2022/
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8WxuNiwPfW7f/
Video 2: https://rumble.com/vz7pt9-do-not-take-the-pill-vaccines-trickery-aka-immunization-for-compromised-peo.html
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Send with PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected]. On Paypal: *DO NOT* send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use *ONLY* the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "Seller". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. *do not* use PayPal, kindly email me for other options. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you for supporting my work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺
Follow this channel- click subscribe then hit the notification bell for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
(Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
BLOG: https://la-voz-del-senor.com/
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BRIGHTEON: Visit this link: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Master's Voice Blog
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uo4Yaf8ICnR8/
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog
FACEBOOK: SEARCH THE MASTER'S VOICE
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog/?hl=en
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice
GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw