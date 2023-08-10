BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BIS Plan For A GLOBAL CBDC Was Just Released
26 views • 08/10/2023

BIS just released the plan for global CBDC. It is the plan for a global Central Bank for digital currency. In other words the global elite have just revealed their Marxist Agenda to control your life. The head of the IMF just came out and announced their plan for this global CBDC. He shows a video clip to prove his point. He explains what this is on a bulletin board. Why it should scare the hell out of you. He explains what we can do in three simple steps to push back. They call it a "Unified Ledger". In their words it is a tokenized, programmable platform. Mirrored  

