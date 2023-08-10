BIS Plan For A GLOBAL CBDC Was Just Released

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIS just released the plan for global CBDC. It is the plan
for a global Central Bank for digital currency. In other words the global elite
have just revealed their Marxist Agenda to control your life. The head of the
IMF just came out and announced their plan for this global CBDC. He shows a
video clip to prove his point. He explains what this is on a bulletin board.
Why it should scare the hell out of you. He explains what we can do in three
simple steps to push back. They call it a "Unified Ledger". In their
words it is a tokenized, programmable platform. Mirrored