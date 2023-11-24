Fatima Shaheen was Released from the Occupation’s Prison with Palestinian Red Crescent Medics - She is PARALYSED now from IDF Bullets

Fatima Shaheen was released from the occupation’s prisons accompanied by Palestinian Red Crescent medics. Shaheen is paralyzed after being wounded by occupation bullets in April of this year.

(The following was found written about her from May 29th. I used the image from before her injury.)

The occupation entity continues to hold paralyzed female prisoner Fatima Shaheen from Dheisheh Camp in the male criminal section of the “Ramle” prison despite her deteriorating health condition and need for immediate medical help.

Female prisoner Itaf Jaradat, the mother of three prisoners, was transferred from "Damon" to "Ramle" prison to assist the paralyzed Fatima. They are forcibly being held in the male section of the so-called "Ramle medical clinic." This deliberate violation of cultural and religious beliefs of the two women is yet another crime of the occupation authority.

Fatima was wounded by IOF bullets on April 17th, 2023 at the colonial “Etzion” checkpoint under the false pretense that she was attempting to a stabbing operation. She was shot four times, including her spine, which caused her to become paralyzed.

Fatima, who is a mother to a four-year-old child, also suffers from injuries to her leg and shoulder. Her brother stated that the family is extremely worried due to the extent of the neglect that Fatima is being put through in the occupation prisons. The family has only been able to speak with her for five minutes via a video call since her abduction.