Her owner cropped her ears and treated her like a birthing machine

May 13, 2024





Pammy's owner cut off her ears and treated her like a birthing machine.

Before being pushed out onto the street, Pammy was chained in a small, dirty yard

She is just waiting for the birth of her next litter of puppies.

What's worse is that based on her many scars and injuries, between pregnancies, she also became a prey dog.

As her condition worsened and she eventually became too weak to participate in these activities.

Since then, she has lived on the street in the scorching sun, limping with terrible injuries.

Pammy's leg was broken into pieces.

She couldn't walk, she couldn't stand.

This could have been a parting gift from her previous owner, or someone who mistreated Pammy on the streets.

Pammy finally gets the dignity she deserves.

