Do you need to file and pay STATE income tax?

You already know that 98% of you are not required to file and pay federal income taxes since you are not citizens and residents of Washington DC, and you do no official government work. However, are you still required to file and pay STATE income taxes?In this presentation, Peymon will show you how to determine if you are required to file and pay state income taxes. Learn how you can legally avoid paying state income tax in certain states.

Find out what you can do if you have received a letter from your state claiming you owe state income tax. Learn which five states require you to pay state income tax.When you know the law, you know your rights.

For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can LIVE FREE NOW with Freedom Law School’s Lifetime Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. All current students are protected with our lifetime guarantee. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, LiveFreeNow.org.

