Google CAUGHT Censoring Political Speech: Whistleblower Exposes Google’s CORRUPTION & A.I. Agenda

Stew Peters Show





May 18, 2023





Google is building a powerful A.I. to control how humanity thinks.

Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies is here to talk about how we are under an ideological attack.

Now, these anti-American ideologies can be automated by powerful A.I.s that will keep the truth from humanity.

50% of internet users are actually artificial bots.

If A.I. is able to completely control political narratives then it will also control elections.

The global elite have a plan to use bots to break the internet, cause a crisis, and then present a solution to that crisis through more centralized control.

If we move into a post truth world A.I. will be a tool that ushers in the end of freedom of speech.

Americans must dissent and use what little democratic power we have left.

Globalists desperately need a war in order to cover up the radical social change they want to force on America.

This is the reason why we have to be sober and stop the takeover from this elite group of insiders.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ojniu-google-caught-censoring-political-speech-whistleblower-exposes-googles-corr.html



